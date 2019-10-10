A Berger man is accused of assaulting a woman, causing an injury to her eye.
Robert W. Hudson, 42, was charged Monday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with third-degree domestic assault, a felony, for striking the 35-year-old victim at a home the 200 block of Market Street, Berger.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the residence at 3:10 a.m. for the report of a physical domestic disturbance involving a couple.
The victim stated she had been slapped by Hudson which caused an injury to her eye. Deputies said the victim had sustained a contusion to her face which was consistent with her statement.
Hudson admitted to slapping the victim, authorities stated. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $2,500 cash-only bond.