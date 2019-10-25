Franklin County Humane Society recently kicked off a donation campaign to support the Cinderella Fund and First State Community Bank of Washington has committed to matching the first $1,000 of donations.
The Cinderella Fund is used to pay medical expenses and surgeries for homeless pets in the area.
“Procedures such as x-rays, MRIs, amputations, rehabilitation and treatment for heart worms are not part of the daily budget for the shelter,” FCHS Director Laura Amlong said. “Pets come through our doors with many medical challenges and the FCHS Cinderella Fund allows us to provide treatments that save lives”.
The Cinderella Fund helps pets like Lollie, a dog that was brought to the shelter with a severe infection in her right rear leg. The FCHS veterinarian evaluated Lollie’s leg and determined amputation was the only way to save her life.
“The amputation surgery was made possible by our Cinderella Fund,” Amlong said.
“When we heard FCHS needed help to support the most desperate pets in our area, we knew it fit with our focus on community involvement,” Scott Breckenkamp, First State Community Bank president, said. “As a matching grant partner, our bank is inspiring the community to support FCHS in all they do for local homeless pets.”
FCHS has a goal of raising $2,000 from supporters for the Cinderella Fund. Donations made to FCHS at fchsmo.networkforgood.com/projects/82856-cinderella-fund will be eligible for the First State Community Bank matching funds.
Donations also can be mailed to FCHS at P.O. Box 400, Union, or dropped off at the shelter at 1222 W. Main St., Union.
FCHS is an independent animal shelter that provides temporary homes to an average of 90 animals each day. Since Jan. 1 of this year, FCHS has found forever homes for over 750 pets.
The shelter promotes responsible pet ownership by offering discounted microchipping of dogs and cats. Microchipping is a quick and easy way to ensure pets can be identified if it is ever separated from its family.
Vouchers for discounted spay/neuter services also are available at the shelter.
FCHS also welcomes volunteers. Each volunteer must go through an orientation at the shelter which takes place on the first Sunday of every month at 2 p.m.
For more information visit the Facebook page at Franklin County Humane Society – MO, or contact Amlong at Laura@fchsmo.org.
First State Community Bank is owned and operated by First State Bancshares, Inc., a financial services holding company based in Farmington. The bank has served the Washington area since 2007.