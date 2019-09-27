The 30th annual Balloon Race is still scheduled to take place this Saturday, Sept. 28, at the New Haven City Park. As of press time the Balloon Glow event Friday had been canceled.
The race will begin Saturday when the lead “hare” balloon takes off. Then more than 20 “hound” balloons will follow. The hound that drops its bean bag closest to the hare balloon is declared the winner.
The festival will include concessions available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the New Haven Chamber of Commerce.
The Balloon Glow, Race and Festival are sponsored by the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company, New Haven.
All events are free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to park on Lions Drive or in the New Haven School and Municipal Swimming Pool parking lots.
The Balloon Glow had been canceled due to the wind forecast. Further updates on the festival can be found on Facebook at New Haven Balloon Race.