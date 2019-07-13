An 8-month-old boy was hospitalized and an Owensville woman is accused of exposing her child to methamphetamine.
Shelby A. Wiseley, 24, was charged Wednesday, July 10, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a felony.
St. Clair police were contacted by the Missouri Division of Social Services Monday, July 8, at 8:50 a.m. about the 8-month-old who was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington with a high fever. Tests indicated there was methamphetamine in the boy’s system, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
The investigation revealed that Wiseley and the baby’s 37-year-old father, from St. Clair, left their 8-month-old son and 22-month-old son with a relative, who lives on North Commercial Avenue, Sunday, July 7. Later that evening, the relative noticed the 8-month-old had a high fever.
The next morning, the relative found Wiseley and the father sleeping in a car in Crescent Village Mobile Home Park and convinced them to take their child to the hospital, Hammack said.