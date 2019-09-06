Axes Physical Therapy announced that it has opened two new outpatient physical therapy locations — 21 Silo Drive in Union and 2018 Phoenix Center Drive in Washington.
Axes Physical Therapy is a locally owned and operated physical therapy provider based in St. Louis. With 11 clinics in the St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin County regions, Axes specializes in management of acute and chronic injuries, post-surgical conditions, low back pain and hand injuries.
Axes Physical Therapy is a physical therapist owned and operated business. Its ownership and staff are local to the region and remain practicing physical therapists, working with patients every day. They believe that in a world of consolidated medicine, the patient is often forgotten.
“Our brand is centered on our three axes — patients, clients and employees,” said Bruce Watson, MS, PT, partner. “We focus 100 percent on the needs of these three groups in order to be successful.”
The two new locations in Washington and Union represent Axes Physical Therapy’s continued expansion into areas of unmet needs, Watson said.
Additionally, these clinics provide the opportunity for locally born and raised physical and occupational therapists to care for the communities in which they live, work and play, he said.
Washington Staff
Physical and hand therapy services in Washington will be provided by Emily Helton, PT, DPT, CMPT, Astym Certified, and Sara Dowil, OTR/L, CHT, respectively.
Helton graduated from Missouri State University with a doctorate in physical therapy in 2013 and immediately began her career in Washington. As a certified manual therapist, she specializes in hands-on assessment and treatment of a variety of painful conditions.
Additionally, Helton is certified in Astym and specializes in pelvic floor physical therapy. She said she has a passion for treating runners, as that is one of her favorite activities.
Dowil was born and raised in New Haven, graduating from New Haven High School. She attended the University of Missouri and graduated in 1996 with her degree in occupational therapy.
She is a certified hand therapist (CHT), specializing in upper extremity rehab, custom splinting and managing complicated post-operative conditions.
Dowil has been practicing for over 20 years.
Union Staff
Physical therapy services in Union will be provided by Mike Faris, PT, CMPT, who was born and raised in New Haven.
Faris graduated from New Haven High School and attended PT school at Loma Linda University. Graduating in 1997, he has worked in the local area since 1998.
He is a certified manual therapist who specializes in the management of post-operative conditions, orthopedic conditions and sports injuries.
“It’s about helping people return to the activities they enjoy,” said Faris. “It’s why this job is so rewarding.”
Hand therapy services in Union will be provided by Chantell Unnerstall, OTR/L, CHT. She was born and raised in the Washington area. She graduated from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and Saint Louis University in 1997.
Unnerstall has been working in the local area for 22 years as a certified hand therapist (CHT), specializing in upper extremity rehab, custom splinting and managing complex post-operative conditions.
“Giving back to our communities by applying our knowledge and experience to improve lives is a special part of being here,” she said.
The Axes Physical Therapy staff have an average of 17 years of clinical experience. The clinics specialize in the management of acute injuries, such as low back pain, with advanced certifications in hands-on, manual therapy.
Additionally, Axes specializes in the management of orthopedic, post-surgical conditions affecting the ability to work or play sports. Subspecialties include highly specialized treatments in hand therapy, vestibular/concussion management, pelvic floor dysfunction and work rehabilitation.
“As humans, we are made for movement. As physical therapists, we are experts in movement and movement dysfunction. We believe we can have an impact on population health by providing accessible, comprehensive and highly specialized care to those who are struggling with an injury or pain,” said Helton, PT.
Axes offers free injury screenings and easy appointment scheduling through the website www.axespt.com or by calling any clinic.