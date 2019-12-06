Two people were taken into custody Friday at a home where authorities seized opiates and two grams of meth.
According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team along with members of the Multi County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 7600 block of Highway 47 in Union.
The warrant was granted after detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the sale, manufacturing and distribution of narcotics, Pelton said.
Investigators seized about 50 “beans” of fentanyl along with the approximate two grams of meth that were located throughout the home.
Two Union residents, a 39-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested. There names are being withheld pending formal charges, Pelton said.