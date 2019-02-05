A county man accused of pointing a rifle at a Franklin County deputy and a detective while threatening to kill the detective was arrested Saturday.
Kurtis R. Hartman, 28, Lonedell, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with six felonies. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
The charges stem from a Saturday, Feb. 2, incident when Hartman allegedly broke into a barn in the 2500 block of Highway 50 in Beaufort and stole a Polaris Ranger side-by-side UTV and firearms, according to the probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The homeowner contacted authorities when he noticed that the barn was broken into. Hartman allegedly also took several other items from inside the barn.
An off-duty Franklin County detective arrived on the scene and began assisting with the investigation, according to Sheriff Steve Pelton. While they were at the victim’s residence, a neighbor called the homeowner stating that the Polaris Ranger was in a nearby field and contained many of the stolen items.
The detective went to the field to check the vehicle while the deputy remained with the homeowner at the barn. When the detective walked up to the Polaris, Hartman “unexpectedly” walked from behind the Polaris aiming a Savage semi-automatic rifle at him, Pelton said.
Authorities allege Hartman stated multiple times, “I will kill you.”
The deputy drove his patrol car into the field, stopping the car between the detective and the suspect.
Initially, Hartman refused to listen to verbal commands but did drop the rifle, Pelton added. However, ultimately he was taken into custody.
Hartman was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, all felonies.
According to court records, Hartman previously lived in Union and Mexico, Mo.
Criminal Record
Hartman has been charged with multiple felonies in Franklin, Crawford and Audrain counties since 2010.
He has been sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for the crimes, and subsequent probation violations.
Most recently he was charged in December 2018 in Audrain County with felony driving while revoked, and misdemeanor assault and drug possession.
In 2016, Hartman was charged in Franklin County with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle that he later crashed during a police pursuit.
According to Union police, a Sullivan man reported that his maroon 2005 Dodge Stratus was stolen from a business in the 200 block of Brown Street in Union between 5:40 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. April 4, 2016.
At 11:14 a.m. that day, the car was driven to Wayside Liquor convenience store on Highway AT where Hartman allegedly pumped $25.88 in fuel in the vehicle. He then told the clerk he didn’t have any cash and would return to pay. The man gave a fake name and phone number to the clerk, authorities allege.
The clerk reported the incident to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and it was determined that it was the same car stolen earlier that day. Police identified the man as Hartman by comparing security footage from the store to a photo on the suspect’s Facebook page.
Police were notified that the car was seen at 3:20 p.m. southbound from the Krakow area on Highway A. A Union officer parked at the entrance to the Eagle Ridge subdivision on Highway A and confirmed that the vehicle was driven by Hartman.
The suspect fled in the vehicle and was not pursued at that time, police said.
Union police said they were notified by Pacific police that the car was involved with a pursuit in their jurisdiction. The car crashed in St. Louis County and Hartman was arrested at the crash scene.