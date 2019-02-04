A county man accused of pointing a rifle at a Franklin County deputy and a detective while threatening to kill them was arrested Saturday.
Kurtis R. Hartman, 28, Lonedell, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with six felonies. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
The charges stem from a Saturday, Feb. 2, incident when Hartman allegedly broke into a barn at a home on Highway 50 in the Beaufort area and stole a Polaris Ranger side-by-side UTV and firearms, according to the probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
While attempting to flee the scene of the burglary, Hartman pointed a Savage rifle at a deputy and plainclothes detective stating multiple times, “I will kill you.”
The deputy drove his patrol car into a field, stopping the car between the detective and the suspect. Hartman was taken into custody a short time later.
He was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, all felonies.
See the Weekend Missourian for more information.