A man from Augusta was killed in a crash on Highway D in the early hours of Sunday, July 14.
Richard K. Howell, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Howell was driving a 2000 Ford F250 on the highway, east of Boone Monument Road, when the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m., the patrol said.
The truck traveled off the right side of the road, struck a sign and an embankment, and then hit a tree.
Howell reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.