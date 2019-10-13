The East Central College Theatre department recently announced auditions for its winter musical “Winnie the Pooh: A Christmas Tail” by James Rodgers.
Auditions will be held Monday, Oct. 14, and Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center on the ECC Union Campus.
No preparation is needed. Roles are available for nine actors ages 12 and up. This family musical will feature all of the beloved characters from the Winnie the Pooh books and more.
The performances will be held Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. The musical is directed by Lauren Bearden with music direction by Tim Sexton. A rehearsal schedule is available at ecctheatre.com.