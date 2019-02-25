Franklin County detectives are investigating a “smash and grab” of an ATM machine from a convenience store.
According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, at 5:33 a.m. Saturday deputies responded to K’s Kwik Korner located in the 1200 block of Gravois Road outside St. Clair for an alarm sounding.
Authorities suspect a vehicle was driven into the front doors of the business, smashing the doors in. The ATM was taken from inside of the store.
Deputies checked the interior of the business, but no one was located.
At about 6:07 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call of a suspicious vehicle at a vacant lot off Belew Road south of St. Clair.
The caller reported they could see headlights and heard loud banging noises coming from the direction of the vehicle, Pelton said.
The vehicle was gone when deputies arrived, but there were pieces of the stolen ATM left at the scene. Deputies found vehicle parts as well that suggested the vehicle was possibly a Ford.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560.