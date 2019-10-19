With the assessed valuation of Franklin County passing the $2 billion mark for 2019, the combined valuation of individual cities went up as well.
Overall, the assessed value of real estate and personal property in Franklin County has increased by $109,572,291 over last year and the total increase in the valuation of cities is $56,939,558.
Although there are dozens of unincorporated towns and neighborhoods countywide, the assessor’s office only classifies 13 municipalities as an official city or village.
Assessed value is a percentage of market value and is used to set property taxes.
According to the assessor’s website, the assessed value of residential property is 19 percent of market value; agriculture, 12 percent; and commercial, 32 percent. The assessed value of cars and boats is 33.3 percent of market value.
There were increases in all 13 municipalities, bringing the total assessed valuation of those cities and villages for 2019 to $900,281,835.
Below is a breakdown of the assessed valuations and the increases for 2019:
• Berger, $2,097,150; increased $237,774.
• Town of Charmwood, $258,409; increased $5,744.
• City of Gerald, $17,702,904; increased $1,253,990.
• Leslie Village, $1,193,024; increased $71,092.
• Miramiguoa Park, $1,261,791; increased $120,247.
• New Haven, $47,317,960; increased $5,633,903.
• Oak Grove Village, $9,651,177; increased $382,112.
• City of Pacific, $129,053,545; increased $7,873,140.
• Parkway Village, $6,880,779; increased $498,236.
• City of St. Clair, $60,807,288; increased $1,966,238.
• City of Sullivan, $73,114,511; increased $5,072,241.
• City of Union, $202,272,529; increased $13,977,102.
• City of Washington, $348,670,768; increased $19,847,739.
Tax Levies
There are 44 separate taxing entities that collect property taxes from Franklin County residents.
Every two years, the assessed value of the taxing districts is assessed by Franklin County and the 44 individual taxing districts then set their tax levies for the following year.
Each entity has a ceiling on the total amount of taxes they can levy each year set by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office.
The higher valuations sometimes lead to lower tax levy rates with the same amount of money collected.
Those entities include 13 cities, 11 school districts, four sewer districts, two libraries, nine fire and six EMS districts, and Franklin County as a whole.
Residents can pay taxes to one, two or in some cases four or five different taxing bodies depending on where their house or property is located.
In most cases, the money generated by the tax levy goes toward the general revenue of the entities and in some cases can be their only means of income.
In other cases, taxes are levied for pensions, debt service, parks, recreation funds, or overall city operating funds.