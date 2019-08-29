The preliminary assessed value of real estate and personal property in Franklin County has increased by $109,572,291 over last year.
For the fourth straight year, Franklin County has posted an increase and the gains this year bring the 2019 total to the highest ever assessed valuation at $2,044,978,776.
The valuation of real estate in the county topped out at $1,628,487,498 for 2019, which is an increase of $113,339,956 over last year.
Although there was a dramatic increase in real estate valuation, personal property valuation in the county actually dropped to $416,491,278, a decrease of $3,767,655 from 2018.
Changes
The 2019 assessed valuation increase is nearly triple the $39.7 million increase between 2017 and 2018 and nearly double the $67.8 million in increased valuation between 2017 and 2016.
The smaller increase last year was mainly due to 2018 not being a reassessment year. The numbers went up when reassessments were again performed in 2019.
Another key to the higher growth was the completion of construction projects or other business movements.
The wide range in assessed valuations over the past few years can in part be attributed to large ongoing construction projects in the county and existing businesses making gains in personal property.
This increase in values will now allow city, school, fire/EMS, sewer, special road and other smaller taxing districts to set their tax rates and continue to recover from the dismal $39.3 million drop in valuations between 2014 and 2015.
The next step will be to send the new valuation numbers to the state auditor’s office to prepare for the tax levy hearings.
History
Last year it was projected that Franklin County personal property and real estate valuations were on a path to break the $2 billion assessed value plateau within the next three to five years, but that has been reached sooner.
Franklin County went over the $1 billion mark for the first time in 1999, when the total was $1,037,322,274.
Since 1990, the only years that showed slight decreases were 2015, 2013 and 2011.
The largest percentage increase in Franklin County valuations occurred in 1985, the year that the state ordered the county to have a general reassessment. The percentage increase that year was 101.7 percent, the highest in the county’s history.
Franklin County’s assessed valuation in 1950 was $41.2 million.
Process
The county assessor places a value on property for tax purposes. The state gives the county assessors guidelines to follow in placing values on real estate and personal property. Railroads and utilities are assessed by the state.
The property is assessed at a percentage of market value.
Commercial and industrial property is assessed at 32 percent; residential at 19 percent; and agricultural at 12 percent.
If a property owner objects to his or her assessment, an appeal can be made to the county board of equalization.
If a dispute continues, a petition for relief can be filed in circuit court for a final determination.