It was an anonymous tip to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office that led deputies to a Sullivan area home where a man was arrested for domestic assault.
The sheriff’s office was alerted by someone who saw photos of injuries to a female victim. A copy of the photo was given to deputies who went to the home in 400 block of East Springfield Road where the alleged assault occurred at 10:15 a.m. April 10.
Joseph M. Freeman, 36, was arrested at the residence and later charged with second-degree domestic assault. Bond was set at $75,000.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 24-year-old victim verified her injuries, including a large cut on her back that was approximately 6 inches long and about 2 inches deep. The wound had been bandaged up at the victim’s home without any professional medical treatment.
The victim then confirmed that Freeman was inside the residence. Upon further investigation, evidence of the assault was discovered and numerous witness statements verified that an assault had occurred, authorities said.
In October 2018, Freeman, formerly of Leasburg, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, with the intent to distribute.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office by the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit, on Oct. 3 detectives saw Freeman outside a residence in the Sycamore Trailer Court in Sullivan.
Detectives seized a bag containing 125 grams, more than one-quarter of a pound, of marijuana, and a second bag with 99 hydrocodone pills. Officers also seized $580 in cash.
According to the probable cause statement, Freeman was charged in November 2017 in Franklin County with possession of drugs.