The 38th annual Art Fair & Winefest in Downtown Washington this weekend will offer something for everyone.
“We’ll have winetasting, lots of great art, live music and a large food court,” said Cassidy Lowery, events and promotion specialist for Downtown Washington Inc., which sponsors the event.
The event will be held rain or shine, organizers stressed.
“The forecast keeps changing, but we will be here and the winetasting is under the Farmers’ Market, the bands are under cover and there will be plenty of areas to get out of the rain and enjoy all of the activities,” said Executive Director Bridgette Kelch, who expects between 15,000 and 20,000 people over the three days if the weather is good.
The festival was scheduled to kick off Friday night and run through Sunday afternoon on and around the Main and Elm streets parking lot.
There will be 15 featured wineries offering over 70 wines for both the winefest and Sip & Savor Sunday.
The winetasting will be held Friday and Saturday under the pavilion at the Washington Farmers’ Market. The hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $30, which includes a souvenir wineglass and complimentary cheese and crackers.
For Sip & Savor Sunday the wineries and area restaurants will come together to showcase food and wine pairings specially crafted for this event, said Lowery.
This event will run from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the event.
Celebrity judges from Feast magazine will be on hand to award the traveling trophy to this year’s winner.
Held adjacent to the winetasting pavilion, the Art Fair will showcase a juried selection of about 38 artists. All artwork will be for sale.
The Art Fair is run by the Arts Council of Washington in conjunction with Downtown Washington Inc.
Items to be offered for sale will include watercolor paintings, photography, woodwork and other artwork.
Admission is free. The hours will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Live Music
The live entertainment opened Friday with The Tall Poppies performing from 6 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, Friends of Aaron will play from noon to 4 p.m., followed by Joe Fry the Guitar Guy from 4 to 6 p.m. and then Savana from 6 to 10 p.m.
Garden Party will perform Sunday, May 19, from noon to 4 p.m.
Returning this year will be the Wine 101 class, a free event that will take place Saturday at noon on Main Street in front of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce building.
The food court will feature a wide variety of food, including a Mediterranean vendor and homemade fudge.
Wine will be available by the glass and bottle, as well as beer.