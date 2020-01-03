By Gregg Jones
Missourian Staff Writer
In the early 2000s, Jim Schuhmacher’s role as Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office special investigator took him to the scene of a two-story home in Gerald that had burned to the ground.
There was no way for Schuhmacher to know the full gravity of what would unfold from the subsequent investigation into the cause of the fire and the motive of the arsonist.
Schuhmacher’s last day was Tuesday after 31 years at the prosecutor’s office.
Looking back, there are cases that are more memorable that others, such as the case sparked by the Gerald house fire.
“It was the middle of the night of the coldest month of the year,” he remembers. “Samples from the first floor contained an ignitable liquid that was set on fire.”
One major takeaway Schuhmacher has from his three-plus decades is the importance of teamwork.
The Gerald house fire led to a more than 2 1/2-year investigation of robbery, kidnapping, extortion, arson and two murders.
Schuhmacher became part of a federal task force to investigate five people accused of the crimes.
In addition to Schuhmacher, the task force was composed of investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone and Osage county sheriff’s departments, the Osage County Prosecutor’s Office, the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri and the ATF.
The team worked for two weekends every month for nearly three years to uncover the federal crimes of Henry G. Rehmert Sr., Henry G. Rehmert Jr., Bobby Allen Rohrer, and Wayne Jaegers.
The four men pleaded guilty in federal court in 2003. They had been charged with violating the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organization Act.
Jaegers was sentenced to 20 years in prison and Henry Rehmert Sr. was sentenced to 27 years in prison. In 2005, Rohrer and Henry Rehmert Jr. were sentenced to 29 and 10 years in prison, respectively.
“Nobody solved anything by themselves,” he said. “Being part of that task force is something I take great pride in.”
The task force unveiled a ruse where the suspects defrauded victims, and then took a much sinister scheme leading to the murder of Rick Simpson, a suspected drug dealer, and Sheri Montague, a part-time restaurant worker who had fallen victim to the financial fraud of the suspects. Montague also was an administrative assistant at MFA Inc. in Columbia.
The victims were lured to a turkey farm in Osage County, and then dismembered and allegedly dumped in the Missouri River. Neither body has been found.
Schuhmacher went out on the dredging operation to look for the bodies, a place he never thought he would be.
“That was my first time on a dredge operation, and I thought, ‘What am I doing out on this barge?’ ”
Schuhmacher added that the blaze that ignited the investigation was set to defraud an insurance company.
Burning Truck
About six months after Schuhmacher was first hired as a special investigator he went to the scene of a pickup found burning in a vacant pasture in the Stanton area.
Inside the truck was the body of Danny Coleman, St. Louis.
Schuhmacher worked the case with the late Maj. Mike Copeland with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Eventually the arson case went cold.
“The sheriff’s office never gave up on it,” he said.
The case then went to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office where many cold cases were investigated.
Investigators developed a suspect, James K. Kornhardt, who was a firefighter in Mehlville. Schuhmacher remembers that whenever the man was questioned he “lawyered up.”
Schuhmacher recalls Copeland collected a latent fingerprint on a cellphone at the original fire scene.
“Nobody knew at the time that this fingerprint would be so important,” he said. “It was sent to the crime lab and it was a perfect match.”
The team of investigators, including Schuhmacher, Copeland, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, sheriff’s office and ATF, uncovered a murder for hire.
Two more suspects were identified, Coleman’s wife, Karen, and Steven A. Mueller.
“She paid Kornhardt and another acquaintance to kill her husband,” Schuhmacher said. “After a week long trial we got all three.”
He was recognized for his work on the Simpson and Montague investigation with a Distinguished Service Award from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.