Two Franklin County residents were taken into custody Sunday in possession of suspected narcotics when deputies saw them near a parked car in the rear of a closed liquor store.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:02 a.m., the deputies saw a vehicle with its lights on parked behind Wayside Liquor store, Villa Ridge. The deputies stopped because they knew the store was closed at that time.
The sheriff’s office said Anthony R. Mathena, 24, Pacific, and Kelly M. Brown, 26, Union, were standing outside of the vehicle which was running and had the front doors standing open.
A deputy saw suspected drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle, authorities said.
Mathena had warrants for his arrest for ordinance violations issued by Union and Arnold police.
Brown initially gave deputies a false name but while she was being booked at the Franklin County Jail, she confessed that she had given false identification. Brown had a warrant for failure to appear in court for an ordinance violations issued by Desloge police.
While searching the vehicle deputies located capsules containing a suspected controlled substance, a syringe containing a suspected controlled substance and other drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies also located credit cards that were not issued to either Mathena nor Brown, and an Apple Watch in its original packaging that had been stolen from the Walmart in Eureka.