A man was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 23, for the 1987 murder of Karla Jane Delcour.
Delcour’s body was found near an illegal dump site outside of Stanton June 24, 1987. She was 22 at the time of her death.
Kirby R. King, 64, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on the charge of second-degree murder.
The 32-year-old murder case was investigated by the Franklin County Cold Case Squad.
"The cold case investigation gives the opportunity for victims to speak who can no longer speak for themselves,” Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
