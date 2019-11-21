Five educators in Franklin County were among more than 100 honored during Emerson’s 30th annual Excellence in Teaching Awards ceremony this past Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Clayton.
The local award recipients include:
Tim Branson, who works with the alternative program at Washington High School in the Washington School District.
Paula Kissinger, who teaches fourth grade at Clark-Vitt Elementary in the Union R-XI School District.
Emily Devine, a special educator teacher at Pacific High School in the Meramec Valley R-III School District.
Kylie Record, who teaches sixth grade at Sullivan Middle School in the Sullivan School District.
Tracy Mowery, who teaches college level biology at East Central College in Union.
The event recognizes classroom instructors, selected by their schools’ administrators, for their accomplishments and dedication to their students and the teaching profession.
“The role and importance of teachers in shaping young people’s lives cannot be overstated. Emerson’s Excellence in Teaching Awards provide an opportunity for our company to celebrate the accomplishments of some of the best teachers from across the St. Louis area,” said David J. Rabe, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Emerson.
“We are proud to recognize our 30th annual class of Excellence in Teaching honorees, who give their time and talents unconditionally to their students,” he said.
The Excellence in Teaching Awards program began in St. Louis in 1989 and is sponsored annually by Emerson, the St. Louis-headquartered global technology and engineering company.
Award recipients, who teach in kindergarten through 12th grade, have the opportunity to apply for a Gold Star Grant from Emerson. These competitive grants fund educational projects that reflect the key pillars of Emerson’s identity — technology, innovation and leadership.
Since 2006, Emerson has awarded $669,000 to area teachers and schools through its Gold Star Grant program.
Nationwide, Emerson donated $8 million to education programs, individual schools and scholarship recipients in 2018.