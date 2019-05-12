General assignments for pastors and parochial administrators, associate pastors, retirements, special assignments and parish life coordinators have been announced by the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Most of the assignments are effective June 25.
The Rev. Saji Mathew Cheruparambil, parochial administrator of St. Gertrude Parish in Krakow and St. Ann Parish in Clover Bottom, will serve as parochial administrator of Sacred Heart Parish in Crystal City.
The Rev. Carl J. Scheble, pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in St. Louis, will be the new pastor of St. Gertrude Parish in Krakow and St. Ann Parish in Clover Bottom.
The Rev. Kevin V. Schmittgens, president of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and in residence at St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington, will now serve as pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Webster Groves.
The Rev. Donald E. Henke, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Neier, will now serve on the faculty of Kenrick-Glennon Seminary with residence at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in Shrewsbury.
The Rev. Thomas J. Wissler, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Troy, will be the new pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Neier.
The Rev. Michael P. Boehm, vicar general and vicar for priests for the Archdiocese of St. Louis, will serve as president of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School with residence at St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington. He also will remain as vicar general.