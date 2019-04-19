The Most Rev. Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis, is deeply saddened by Monday’s devastating fire that has engulfed the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris.
Archbishop Carlson and the Archdiocese of St. Louis share in the world’s prayers for Archbishop Michel Christian Alain Aupetit and the faithful of Paris.
“The Archdiocese of St. Louis joins the world community in offering prayers for the people of France,” Archbishop Carlson said.
“The influence of the French faithful on the St. Louis community is well known,” he said. “Our own Basilica of St. Louis, King of France is representative of that historical link we have with the French community. Our hearts are with the firefighters and with the caretakers of the magnificent Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris.
“We ask for the intercession of Mary, Mother of God, and look to the promise of Easter hope and new life in the midst of this difficult loss.”
Old Cathedral
The Archdiocese of St. Louis is currently working to repair the damage done to the Old Cathedral by this weekend’s storms. Work on a permanent underlayment for a new roof began Monday.
The plaster ceiling which represents the recent reconstruction that was done on the Old Cathedral is being inspected for further damage. All services at the cathedral are canceled until the safety of the ceiling is secured.
The Archdiocese is working with the National Park Service to ensure a replacement roof that respects the historical architecture of the cathedral.