A blindingly bright meteor streaked across the St. Louis region’s sky about 8:50 p.m. Monday, accompanied by what experts say was a sonic boom, according to published reports.
On social media, many people in Franklin County reported seeing a bright flash and hearing a loud noise.
The National Weather Service posted a video of the flashing light streaking across the area Monday night with homes in the background. It was captured by a volunteer storm spotter in O’Fallon. Similar videos also have been posted in Franklin County.
Other videos posted on social media showed the Gateway Arch in the background.
KSDK-TV Meteorologist Scott Connell says the odds of finding part of the apparent meteor are slim, because it most likely burned up completely. Since videos showed it flaming out, it likely left nothing more than dust, if that.
Mike Hankey with the American Meteor Society said a few things made the fireball exceptional, including the size of the object burning up through earth’s atmosphere caused it to be unusually bright. It also fell within about 38 miles of earth’s surface in order to create the boom, while most meteors burn up before getting that close.
The meteor society received about 200 sightings by Tuesday morning, Hankey said. Most reports come from Missouri, but people saw the meteor from as far as 350 miles away in Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
Hankey said it was one of 27 meteors worldwide this year where the society had at least 100 witness reports.
“For an individual person, seeing one that bright is a once in a lifetime thing,” Hankey said. “But as a planet it’s not all that rare.”
The meteor appears to have come from the Taurid Meteor Shower which peaked Monday.
“The Taurid is known for big fireballs,” Hankey said. “Most of the time meteors are the size of grain of sand, but with the Taurid the debris can be much bigger like the size of a baseball or softball.
“My opinion right now is it was a piece of ice, so it would melt,” he said, adding: “Comets are basically dirty snowballs in space, so meteors are usually little pieces of ice that come off a comet’s tail.”
Models created by the Meteor Society based on the witness reports estimated the fireball ended its path somewhere around Montgomery County, give or take a few dozen miles.