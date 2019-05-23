The 24th annual Relay For Life of Franklin County has raised $46,409 toward its $115,000 goal with just 23 days until the event.
As of Tuesday, there are 18 teams registered, but co-chair Wendy Wildberger said that it’s not too late to start a team and register online.
The relay will take place Friday, June 14, at Washington High School. The opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
A free dinner will be held for cancer survivors at 4:30 p.m. that same evening. Survivors may be accompanied by one caregiver at the dinner.
Activities, including rounds of bingo and a cake walk, will be available for dinner guests after the meal.
Survivors also will be able to walk around the track and field area to visit the teams and their campsites.
The teams will again sell food and knicknacks, offer games, and have raffles and drawings at their sites.
“We as a planning committee encourage survivors and caregivers to network and see what the various teams have done to help make Relay For Life an event to honor cancer survivors and remember those who have lost their battle with cancer,” Wildberger said.
Postcards recently were sent out as reminders for past participant survivors to register again this year, she said.
If survivors register before the dinner, they will receive the free purple survivor Relay shirt.
Those interested should contact survivor Chair Lynette Roehrig at 636-667-0528 to register, or find out more about the event at www.relayforlife.org/franklinmo.
This year, Paige Hulsey, KMOV reporter and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate, will speak at the opening ceremonies and will help begin the survivors lap.
The caregivers and family lap will take place after that. Then all participants will be able to walk the track and visit team booths.
The names written on the luminaria bags will be read aloud during the ceremony set to start at 9:30 p.m. The names are of a person who has battled cancer. The luminaria ceremony will conclude with a silent lap on the track.
“We encourage the community to join us on June 14 and pack the track to cheer on the survivors,” Wildberger said.
The relay is open to the public. Wildberger noted that people who want to be a day-of participant do not have to register.