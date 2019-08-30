Ameren officials said Friday the energy company will cap and monitor the Labadie power plant’s coal combustion residuals (CCR), more commonly referred to as coal ash ponds.
The remedy chosen is the safest and quickest way to clean up the site, according to Ameren’s Warren Wood, vice president of regulatory and legislative affairs.
Ameren released its decision online Friday morning.
“We know this is important to the region, public and to us as well,” Wood said. “We care about this for the surrounding communities. We believe it’s best for the environment, for the surrounding communities and our customers.”
Coal ash, the waste product from burning coal for energy, can contain heavy metals like arsenic, lead, chromium and mercury, according to the EPA. The Labadie plant has two ponds that contain the coal ash from the plant.
Ameren held a public forum in late May about the Labadie power plant. The company was required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to host the meeting.
The company also was required by the EPA to conduct a corrective measures assessment (CMA) and share its findings. The utility company was then tasked with providing options with dealing with the coal ash. Ameren presented five options at the meeting.
Ameren hired environmental and engineering consulting company Haley Aldrich to conduct the assessment.
Steven Putich, consultant with Haley Aldrich, was in charge of identifying the benefits to each of the five options.
All of the options will close the pond. Four of the options recommend using a plastic cover. One option would include removing the coal ash from the ponds.
The option that was chosen by Ameren stems from that meeting. The company went with alternative no. 1 from that meeting, “Closure in Place (CIP) and Monitored Natural Attenuation (MMA).”
That means the company will close off the ponds using a lining to protect coal ash from the ponds’ basins from getting into the groundwater. Ameren will continuously monitor the groundwater and release the data annually. The company said it will take two years to complete the work needed in the project.
To be clear, the drinking water is currently safe.
Members of the community said they are worried about the safety of their drinking water during the late May meeting.
“Absolutely it’s safe,” Craig Giesmann, senior manager for environmental services at Ameren, said. “We’ve done tons of analysis and performed numerical methods, modeling, physical sampling in and around all of our facilities. The panel of industry experts that we have sampled are again, nationally known experts. They are certifying that the drinking water is safe.”
As The Missourian has previously reported, local residents were calling for the full removal of the coal ash from the ponds.
A full story will run in the Sept. 4 issue of the paper.