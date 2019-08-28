Jury selection for a 2016 murder trial was completed after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Franklin County Judicial Center in Union.
The three-day trial for Blake S. Schindler, 20, is slated to run through Thursday. He is appearing in front of Judge Michael S. Wright, 12th District in Warren County.
Schindler is accused in the murder of Kenneth Allen Jr. at the former probation officer and drug counselor’s Washington area home Nov. 3, 2016. Schindler has been charged with second-degree felony murder, and felonies of first-degree burglary and receiving stolen property.
Convicted in Allen’s death are Schindler’s half-sister, Whitney D. Robins, 30, and her husband Timothy D. Wonish, 33. They were sentenced in October 2018 to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the charge of involuntary manslaughter. Robins and Wonish married while in custody Oct. 14, 2017.
Schindler has been in custody since Aug. 1. The former Union area man has been living in St. Louis, according to court records.
The medical examiner’s report indicates Allen died from asphyxiation due to neck compressions. The suspects allegedly bound the man’s hands and feet.
According to court documents, the suspects planned to kill Allen. The plan was developed in retaliation for an incident that occurred two days prior to Allen’s death when the victim allegedly took Schindler’s brother to the hospital as a result of an apparent drug overdose, according to court records.
Robins is in custody at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Wonish is serving his sentence in Algoa Correctional Center, Jefferson City.