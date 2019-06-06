Although winter weather threatened the annual February Warren County BackStoppers dinner auction, organizers still expected to break the 2018 record of $80,000.
On Wednesday, May 8, BackStoppers was presented a check for $100,000, breaking its record once again.
In its ninth year, the local fundraiser has given more than $600,000 to support families of fallen or injured first responders. The St. Louis-Regional BackStoppers provides for 80 families, including 65 children.
“We are eternally grateful,” said Ron Battelle, of BackStoppers. “The money you raise provides for mortgages, credit card bills, educational support from day care through college. You are the premier group (of fundraisers). You are the best one we have.”
Jeff Backhaus, fire chief for the Marthasville Volunteer Fire Department, continues to be amazed and proud of Warren County contributors.
“They believe in the cause or they wouldn’t be there to support it,” he said.
Plans are underway for the 2020 benefit to be held next February.