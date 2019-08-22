A striping project has hit a snag that will delay the reopening of the Washington Municipal Airport.
Public Works Director John Nilges Monday told the city council that a subcontractor for the project had equipment failures leading to delays.
The airport was closed Monday, Aug. 12, for the work. The project was scheduled to take 10 days, and then the facility would reopen Thursday, Aug. 22.
“We are trying to speed things up,” Nilges said. “They (the contractor) have indicated that they will work 24 hours a day. I know it is unfortunate to hear, but we are working hard.”
The subcontractor was tasked with removing the striping and had issues due to the hardness of water available, Nilges was told.
On Tuesday morning, Nilges met with the contractor, American Pavement Solutions, and the runway is tentatively set to open Monday, Aug. 26, three days late.
Nilges added that the contractor stated that there would be 12-hour shifts working at the airport between Wednesday and Friday.
He added that the removal of the old striping would “overlap” with the painting of new lines at the airport so the project would be completed more quickly.
“The striping would overlap removal with the goal that the runway will be restriped and it will reopen Monday,” he said.
Issues
This is not the first delay of a project at the airport.
A project to replace the asphalt with concrete in front of the two airplane fueling stations was awarded in September 2017. Raineri Construction, LLC was the low bidder for the project at a cost of $268,794.55 and work began in the spring of 2018.
Raineri was required to have completed the work within 35 days of the start time. However, work continued through 2018 and the final payment was made to Raineri Construction in June.
The company filed a lawsuit against the city, contending it was not paid for the work. City officials stated that some of the work was “outside the specs of the contract” and the project was well past the deadline for when it was under contract to be completed.
The lawsuit was settled in April.
According to Nilges, when there is a project at the airport, there is no “contingency” when construction occurs.
“There is no alternative runway to keep open,” he said. “Trying to get a lot of work done in a short time line with no time contingency can add days to the project. The goal of any project at the airport is to reduce the negative effects on the traveling public.”
Restriping Project
The city has been targeting restriping for two years, since the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) conducted an inspection.
In June, the Washington City Council approved three ordinances pertaining to the restriping project, including awarding a bid for the work to American Pavement Solutions, Green Bay, Wis.
One ordinance approved the contract with American Pavement Solutions, the low bidder on the project for $206,185.06. The only other bid the city received was from Parking Lot Maintenance LLC at the cost of $240,702.90.
A second ordinance was to enter into a contract with Crawford, Murphy, & Tilly, Inc. (CMT) at the cost of $52,871.69 for design consulting services, which includes inspections of the work.
The total cost of the project, including engineering and construction, is $259,056.75. That is about 15 percent lower than the engineer’s estimate of $336,193.94.
CMT provided several references for American Pavement Solutions because the city has not worked with the firm.
The city will pay 10 percent of the total cost of the project, including consulting services. The remaining 90 percent will be funded through the grant.
The council approved a third ordinance in June authorizing a State Block Grant administered through the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission.
The concrete apron and restriping are part of the 20-year master plan updated and adopted by the Washington City Council earlier this year.
The plan maps out the next phases of major improvement projects for the city’s airfield.
Having a master plan puts the city in position to obtain federal grants to finance improvements.