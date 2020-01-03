After weeks of review, a contentious public hearing in November and dozens of letters to the editor, the long-awaited vote to rezone all of Franklin County is just days away.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says he plans to have a commission order for the rezoning vote on the agenda of the county commission meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The changes presented were rejected by a wide margin in October by the planning and zoning commission, but the final decision rests with county commissioners.
At a contentious public hearing Nov. 14, about two dozen residents from the northeast regions of the county testified against the rezoning and asked the commission to uphold the decision of the county planning and zoning board to reject the proposed zoning changes.
Although they have been permitted for 20 years and none are scheduled to be built in Franklin County, a major issue raised by the residents was the possibility of large confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) moving into the county.
Neither Brinker nor First District Commissioner Todd Boland have officially voiced their intentions to vote in favor of the rezoning, however, they both seem to be leaning in the direction of approving the changes.
Hinson
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson appears to be in full support of the plan and as far back as early December, he told The Missourian what his vote would be.
“Hell yes, I’m voting for it,” he said. “It’s a well-thought-out plan.”
Hinson added the residents from the northeast corner of the county who are protesting the rezoning so adamantly are worried about something that would never happen in that area.
“Everything that has been brought up is just a distraction,” Hinson said. “There is no boogie man. There will never be a CAFO in Labadie. These people have had 18 months to talk about this, but instead, they come in at the 11th hour.”
Boland
First District Commissioner Todd Boland served on the county planning and zoning commission for a number of years before being appointed to his current position by the governor last year.
He didn’t give a definite answer on how he would vote, but he seems to be leaning in the same direction as Hinson and he scoffed at the idea of hiring an outside consultant to review the zoning.
“We have a planning director with a degree in this and we know the county better than any outsider would,” Boland said. “If you look at the maps there’s not a lot of changes to what was already there.”
Boland explained the new zoning puts more commercial opportunities along the highways and cleans up some existing areas where businesses are already located.
“To update this after 20 years is a good thing,” Boland said. “Nobody likes change. Twenty people may be against it, but what about the other 80,000 who live here?”
As far as the CAFO issue, Boland said there has never been an operation like that in Franklin County.
“They are not an issue, especially since the state controls them,” Boland said. “I’ve been in the agriculture industry all my life and no farm is going into the hills of Labadie.”
Brinker
When pressed on the issue Thursday, Brinker said he wanted to get the vote over with and move forward.
The process has been more than fair,” Brinker said. “The expertise of our county planning and zoning department will weigh heavy on the final decision.”
Brinker added the new rezoning would bring the county more in line with the master plan.
“With the main travel corridors being set up as commercial, we are making it much less rigorous for businesses to set up in the future,” Brinker said. “It’s no secret residents and business owners are not happy with St. Louis city and county and are looking elsewhere. If we preplan now, it puts us in a better position down the road.”
Changes
No countywide zoning changes have been undertaken since 1999. Planning Director Scottie Eagan explained details of the rezoning and gave reasons as to why specific areas were zoned in each way, including promoting commercial development near major roadways and building new homes to accommodate westward expansion of population from the St. Louis area into the rural communities.
The proposed changes would zone 90 percent of the county into class “W,” which would allow 42 different types of enterprises to be built in areas which are mainly residential at this time.