The Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission is set to discuss potential zoning districts for medical marijuana at Tuesday’s meeting.
On the agenda for the board’s meeting is a discussion on two applications to amend the county code. The commission will review new definitions and proposed zoning districts. Medicinal marijuana was legalized in Missouri in November 2018 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters. The state’s plan is to have the new medical marijuana industry implemented by the end of 2019.
There are four potential operations, which include cultivation where the product is grown, infusion operations where the marijuana is infused into products, dispensaries where the medical marijuana is sold and labs where the marijuana is tested.
There have been 21 total license requests in Franklin County, including 14 applications filed for growing marijuana, six for manufacturing of infused products and one dispensary.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a separate request to rezone a parcel of a property in Villa Ridge.