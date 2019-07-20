The Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission denied a rezoning request that would allow for a used car business off Old Highway 100 that was operating in violation of its current zoning district.
Applicant Mark Farner with Farner Washington, LLC is seeking to rezone .9 acres in nonurban and agriculture district to commercial activity high service district. The property is located at 3012 Old Highway 100, at the northwest corner of Highway 100 and Old Highway 100 in Boles Township. The property is in violation of its current zoning district as Farner was running a motor vehicle sales business on the property, which is not a permitted use. The commission voted four in favor of approving the request and six voted in opposition.
The property is separated by a private road and it will have access to Old Highway 100. Properties to the north between Old Highway 100 and Highway 100 are zoned nonurban and agriculture. The properties to the east are zoned suburban development. There is one building currently on the property.
Farner owned and operated another used car lot for 45 years called Wildwood Motors. Last year, Farner was approved by the Missouri Department of Revenue to relocate to Villa Ridge, according to Charles Dufour, a representing attorney. He said Farner did not know Villa Ridge is a part of unincorporated Franklin County. He added that the Missouri Highway Department approved the location for the business and issued a 2019 business license for 3012 Old Highway 100.
“Mr. Farner actually believed that he had obtained all of the permits that he needed to conduct that operation at that location,” Dufour said. “It wasn’t until he was cited with violations that he realized ... the property was not zoned for a used car (lot).”
He added that the business is “doing fairly well in servicing the public and the area, and we believe that it would promote the health, safety and welfare of the county.”
Commissioner Ron Williams asked why commercial activity district is the most appropriate district for the business. Dufour replied that commercial activity and commercial activity 3 districts allow for the sale of vehicles. He added that he received advice from the planning department that commercial activity district would be a better choice.
In 2018, the planning department received an application for a building permit, according to Planning Director Scottie Eagan. If the application included information about the used car lot, then the permit would not have been approved, Eagan said.
Commissioner Thomas Tobben spoke in favor of the rezoning request.
“Looking through the purposes of each of our zoning districts, I really don’t see any one that fits more appropriately or more reasonably than what the applicant is requesting at this point in time,” he said. “The purpose of this commercial zoning district is to accommodate commercial uses that draw business primarily along the major highways within the county.”
“To me, Highway 100 is a four-lane, heavily traversed highway in our county. I would consider that zoning classification based upon that definition to be appropriate and reasonable.”
Commissioner Dan Haire said that he would agree with Tobben, “but looking at where the parcel is located in the surrounding properties that’s what gives me some confusion whether this would be appropriate.”
Public Comments
No public comments were made in favor of the request, however, four neighboring residents spoke in opposition. Resident Paul Cockrum talked about different businesses that have been at that location in the past and discussed how bright the used car lot lights are at night.
“The future is not a double lane highway, it’s a three lane double highway,” Cockrum said. “Someday there’s going to be off-ramps there. The future is not this guy having a business right there.”
Resident Lance Mathis said the request should be denied due to zoning code violations and encroachment on personal properties.
“Wildwood Motors demonstrates a lack of character striking at the heart of due regard to the individual, the community and the values that ensure our success,” Mathis said.
He referenced zoning articles explaining what is allowed and not allowed in nonurban and agriculture district.
“I do not question the motives of the county for allowing these offenses to continue as I trust the county will stand up to protect its residents from illicit activities and public wrongdoers,” he said.
Two months after he and his family moved into their current residence last September, Mathis said problems with Wildwood Motors started including the business having parked cars on both sides of the dead-end road that connects his driveway to the back of the car lot.
Although the cars were moved in a “timely manner,” Mathis said the problem persisted and he had to ask for cars to be removed from outside his home multiple times.
“I had strived to be considerate and even let them know that having strange and random cars parked in front of my home makes my wife feel uncomfortable with concerns about her safety and well-being,” he said.
He added that within the last three months, he informed law enforcement about the parked cars in front of his residence.
“These activities by Wildwood Motors is a detriment to the cultural fabric of Villa Ridge, as well as my personal property value,” Mathis said. “The operations of Wildwood Motors will reduce my personal property value.”
Resident Susanna Bullock said the used car lot lights shine in her yard at night.
“This is a neighborhood even though my land is zoned suburban development, most of it’s in alfalfa and soy beans,” she said. “Across the road from me is land that was my great-grandparents that’s residential. Down the Highway Old 100 is residential with friends and neighbors.”