The Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday made the recommendation to approve medical marijuana amendments addressing dispensaries and growing facilities.
The commission unanimously approved cultivation or growing facilities to be zoned in nonurban and agricultural, community development, commercial activity 3 and industrial districts. Dispensaries would be zoned in community development, commercial activity, commercial activity 3 and industrial development districts.
The commission set the distance between a school, day care or church and a dispensary, as well as a cultivation facility, at 1,000 feet, which is the state maximum. The amendments will go before the county commission. A public hearing is set for Thursday, Aug. 1, at 1:30 p.m.
Background
Amendment 2 passed statewide in November by a margin of 65 to 35 percent, garnering 1,572,592 in favor of and 826,777 against. In Franklin County, the measure passed with a 60 to 39 percent margin, with 25,632 votes for and 17,025 against.
Ballot language for Amendment 2 asked to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
• Allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes, and create regulations and licensing/certification procedures for marijuana and marijuana facilities;
• Impose a 4 percent tax on the retail sale of marijuana; and
• Use funds from these taxes for health and care services for military veterans by the Missouri Veterans Commission and to administer the program to license/certify and regulate marijuana and marijuana facilities.
This proposal is estimated to generate annual taxes and fees of $18 million for state operating costs and veterans programs, and $6 million for local governments.
Annual state operating costs are estimated to be $7 million.