Jeff Wilson of Wilson & Co. Insurance in Washington has achieved nationwide recognition for helping consumers with qualified health coverage.
Wilson has been recognized for his hard work and expertise in helping consumers enroll and manage qualified health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
“Agents and brokers play a vital role in helping consumers access qualified health coverage and navigate their new health insurance plans throughout the year,” said Randy Pate, director of the Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight within CMS, which oversees the Marketplace.
“We thank Wilson & Co. Insurance for their dedication to providing exceptional service in helping Americans get coverage,” he said.
The Marketplace Circle of Champions program recognizes the hard work, expertise and service of Marketplace-registered agents and brokers.
Eligible consumers can enroll in Marketplace coverage during this year’s open enrollment period, which runs until Dec. 15.