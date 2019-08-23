Matthew Henry Amlong, a Washington High School student, participated in The American Legion Boys State of Missouri June 15-23 on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
During the week, he was a citizen of Pershing City and held positions of city clerk; fireman, Ward 2; city party secretary; delegate to state convention, Ward 2; ward committeeman, Ward 2; attorney; business owner; appeared on the ballot for attorney general; and circuit judge.
Amlong also attended law school while participating in Boys State.
He was selected to attend Boys State based on his leadership, citizenship, academics and character during his junior year at WHS.
Amlong, son of Laura and Rob Amlong, was sponsored by Straatmann Toyota, Nieburg-VittMiller Funeral Home and LPL Financial. Sponsors afford the opportunity for students to participate in this nationally recognized program and are critical to its continued success.
Boys State is a pure democracy in that all citizens may vote and are eligible to hold office. The program is designed to educate and train Missouri’s young leaders in functional citizenship, leadership and government. Nearly 1,000 student leaders build an entire state government in a single week.
The Boys State staff is comprised of educational, legal, professional and civic leaders who volunteer their time each year. Missouri Boys State is a 501(c)(3) organization and is a Missouri American Legion program.
Students who are juniors during the 2019-20 academic year and are interested in participating should contact their high school counselor and visit the Missouri Boys State website at moboysstate.org.