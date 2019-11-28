David Fitzpatrick, a Washington High School graduate, never thought he would open his own hair salon. That was until he performed a “perfect” Marcel curl on his first try. Then everything changed.
Now, Fitzpatrick owns Style Fitz, located at 1853 Highway A in Washington. He started his journey in St. Louis at a salon called Roller & Co.
Fitzpatrick worked there for three years, gaining loyal clientele and finetuning his skills. When the owner, Bill Roller, passed away last year, Fitzpatrick took over the salon in a partnership, but after six months, he decided to take his career in a different direction.
In 2009, Fitzpatrick worked as an apprentice for two years. This is where he first learned about Marcel curls.
Marcelling is a hairstyling technique that induces curl into the hair. The Marcel curl has a similar appearance of a finger wave. The curl was named after Marcel Grateau.
Due to his apprenticeship, Fitzpatrick was ahead in his class at Grabber Academy, St. Louis. While in school, he even taught a color course and gave advice on formulas. He graduated in 2011.
Fitzpatrick opened his salon in June, which he dedicated to Roller.
“I’m blessed with everything I have today,” he said.
While he’s the only stylist currently, Fitzpatrick said he’s looking to add three more. The salon offers all chemical services, including perms, relaxers, color jobs and blow outs.
Fitzpatrick said he caters to ethnic hair and people of all ages, but tends to focus on teens and older.
The salon is sectioned into several salon suites, which Fitzpatrick said stylists can rent for $600 a month.
“They can decorate (the suites) in their own fashion so they can get in their rhythm and groove,” he said.
Fitzpatrick uses the Pulp Riot color line, which he said stylists renting the suites can utilize. He noted the color line has only been out for seven to eight months. It has eight basic colors that Fitzpatrick calls “edgy.”
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said.
Fitzpatrick also is interested in adding a nail tech, but said if the suites become full he won’t have room.
The salon is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fitzpatrick said knows not everyone can make those hours, so he tries to be flexible. If a client needs to meet outside of those hours, he will try to meet those needs.
Since Fitzpatrick lives onsite, he said it was important to give the salon a homey feel. For the past four to five years, he’s been collecting furniture and design pieces. Those are now featured throughout his salon.
“It just came together so well,” he said.
With the exception of installing the outlets and emergency lights, Fitzpatrick renovated the entire place himself. He even made the sign outside the salon with a dusk-to-dawn light.