A group of Clemco employees recently finished their required welding training as part of an overall apprenticeship program through East Central College.
The four employees spent 40 weeks in the welding lab of the ECC Business and Industry Center learning SMAW, GMAW and GTAW welding techniques.
The welding training is part of a 6,000-hour Welder Combination Apprenticeship Certification offered through the U.S. Department of Labor.
“The new welding skills our employees have will be valuable to our organization,” said Lou Ann Feldmann, Clemco Industries Corporation Manufacturing vice president. “The apprenticeship program is a great combination of on-the-job training at our facility, and classroom and lab work at the college. We need a talented workforce and this program will help Clemco stay competitive.”
The cost of the ECC course tuition and fees was funded through the Missouri Registered Apprenticeship program managed by the state of Missouri’s Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
