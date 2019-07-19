After adopting two pets and hours of volunteering, Cari Wehmeyer is serving on the Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) board.
With Wehmeyer’s addition, the board has a total of eight members.
FCHS was organized in 1981 and opened the shelter in 1994. This year is the 25th anniversary of the opening of the shelter.
“When our board was discussing the need to add a new member, Cari was an immediate choice,” said board President Susie Blatt. “Her willingness to volunteer in multiple roles and her enthusiastic support of our mission have impressed our volunteers and staff.”
The board is responsible for overseeing the mission of the shelter.
“Our board members are community stewards of our mission,” Blatt said. “They offer professional guidance, community connections and hours of volunteering.”
Wehmeyer first encountered FCHS when she was looking for a dog to ease the pain of losing her dachshund Wesley.
“One day, Franklin County Humane Society popped up in my internet search for a dog. I’m not trying to sound like I never leave the city limits of Rosebud, but I had no idea about the shelter,” she said. “I started looking through the photos of adoptable dogs available at FCHS and there was baby Raven, a tiny black Chihuahua mix. I drove to the shelter and immediately fell in love with Raven.
“But, I couldn’t help but hear the cries of another puppy coming from the back of the shelter,” she said. “The staff explained that Raven had a sister. I took Raven and her sister Ellie home the same day.”
As a board member, Wehmeyer hopes to introduce more people to the mission of FCHS.
“After adopting my dogs and meeting the wonderful FCHS employees and volunteers, I felt it was my obligation to get the word out about this local shelter,” said Wehmeyer, who has volunteered with the annual rummage sale, Wine Whiskers and Wags Dinner Auction, Strut Your Mutt, bell ringing at Walmart stores during the holiday season, Begging in the Streets in Washington and transporting dogs to adoption events through the Mobile Adoptions program.
“When I am at an event, representing FCHS, I love listening to personal stories about pets that people have adopted from our shelter,” she said.
Wehmeyer also has a message for the Franklin County community: “Be kind to animals. If there is a doubt in your mind about adding a pet to your family, don’t be impulsive. Think about it. Research it. Make sure it is a good fit and you have time, energy, and finances for the animal. It is a living creature that depends on you for its every need. Puppies and kittens are adorable but they grow up fast. Make sure you are willing to commit to the needs of a pet for its lifetime.”
FCHS is an independent animal shelter that provides temporary homes to an average of 90 animals each day. It is located at 1222 W. Main St. in Union.
The organization welcomes volunteers and donations. Volunteer orientation is held at the shelter on the first Sunday of every month at 2 p.m. The next session will be Aug. 4.
Volunteer foster families are always needed for homeless dogs and cats. Volunteers also are needed to help staff the mobile adoption program at local events and locations such as PetSmart.