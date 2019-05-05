WEG Transformers USA (WTU) board members recently visited Washington for a board meeting to review progress since WEG’s acquisition in recent capital investments and future growth.
In addition, over 60 members of the U.S. sales team for WTU participated in a sales meeting, product review and factory tours to better take these locally and U.S. made products to market.
The business welcomed several leaders from WEG’s recent acquisition of Energy Storage System — a company that designs, develops and manufactures energy storage systems in Barre, Vt.
Marc Schillebeeckx, WTU vice president, said the company had arrived at “a new day” with the two Washington plants.
WTU designs and produces distribution and power transformers up to 60 MVA, 161 kV for the North American market in partnership with IUE-CWA Local 1114/86114.
In addition, WTU imports distribution and power transformers for the U.S. market from their sister company in Mexico, WEG Transformadores de Mexico, up to 300 MVA, 345 kV for the renewables and utility markets.
This strategy optimizes safety, production and quality for the respective facilities which increases on-time delivery to customers in the North American market.
WEG, founded in 1961, operates mainly in the sector of capital goods and is one of the largest world manufacturers of electric-electronic equipment, having five main businesses: motors, energy, transmission and distribution, automation, and coatings.
WEG has manufacturing units in 12 countries and is present in more than 100 countries, servicing all industrial segments, including oil and gas, mining, infrastructure, steel, pulp and paper, renewable energy and many others. WEG employs over 30,000 employees globally.