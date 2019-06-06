The Washington Farmers’ Market is now in the full swing of things with summer right around the corner.
Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Amanda Griesheimer said that rainy weather has been affecting what is available each week, but all in all the season has been going really well.
The covered market is operated by the Chamber at 317 W. Main St. in Downtown Washington.
The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through October.
Currently, vendors are selling potted plants, hanging baskets, starter plants, beets, eggs, meat, lettuce, jewelry and crafts, pastries, jams, jellies, bread and other items.
The market only features vendors from Franklin or an adjoining county and is exclusive to in-season Missouri produce.
Griesheimer said guests should expect to see blueberries toward the end of June. She said the amount of produce offered has become more steady each week.
The market does not have a vendor selling strawberries.
“We would literally do cart wheels if somebody brought strawberries to the market,” Griesheimer said.
New vendors are always welcome and can find vendor packets online at www.washmomarket.com.
The market has been consistently hosting about 20 vendors each week. The market has a total of 26 spaces.
Griesheimer expects the market to fill up as more vendors have more items to offer.
Sprouts Kids
The Sprouts Kids Club began this season May 3 for children ages 3-10.
“The kids have been excited to be back in the swing of things,” Griesheimer said.
Each market day the children check in, they receive $2 in sprout tokens. The tokens only can be used for fresh produce from a market vendor.
Griesheimer said the way the children spend their tokens tells a lot about their personalities.
Tokens may be spent immediately, saved for a larger purchase or combined with siblings’ or friends’ tokens.
“For some, the tokens burn a hole in their little pockets,” she said.
Other children save their tokens for particular produce.
“One Sprout got a watermelon starter plant the other day,” Griesheimer said. “I’m excited to see how that works out for her.”
Children can be registered by parents during market hours.
The tokens only are for use by Sprouts members.
Special Event
Griesheimer said there will be a new event to be offered at the market this summer.
A Junk in the Trunk event will take place Saturday, June 22, on the parking lot at Main and Elm streets. The community is invited to sign up for a booth to sell gently used or unwanted items.
Representatives from direct sales companies also will be there. The free event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s a brand new adventure for us,” Griesheimer said. “We’re hoping to bring more people in who aren’t as familiar with the market.”
On-Site Lunch
Before opening day in April, Griesheimer was hoping to provide an on-site lunch option for market guests. Last Saturday was the first of the season.
Blazin Bro’s BBQ prepared lunch for guests.
Also, two lunch vendors are confirmed for June 22 and June 29.
Griesheimer said she’s hoping to have a food vendor consistently each week.
The market’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/washmomarket/, features what vendors are expected each week and is updated regularly.
The market was started in July 1990.