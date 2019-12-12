Washington Metal Fabricators recently added a 461-kilowatt solar power system to five of the buildings on its campus for a cost of $797,000, which in just under six years will be paid off and translate to more than $1 million in electric savings over the next 25 years.
Maintenance Supervisor Jerry Dewitt explained that four of the buildings were outfitted with 100-kilowatt systems and another building with a slightly smaller 61-kilowatt system.
“We have a lot of machines that use a lot of electricity,” Dewitt explained. “In one of our buildings the electric bill is $5,000 per month.”
Dewitt explained those electric machines include metal presses, lasers and even robot welders, all using electricity.
“The solar isn’t going to pay for everything, but it will help,” Dewitt said. “It will also shrink our carbon footprint.”
The system was installed by Ideal Energy, which Washington Metal Fabricators first learned about at an industry convention last year.
“They had a booth set up at Fabtech,” Dewitt said. “In addition to the smaller footprint, there are a lot of tax breaks and credits.”
Dewitt said installation of the system began in late August and was wrapped up last month and will be fully online in the next two weeks.
The facility is currently waiting for the final inspection by Ameren before throwing the switch.
Other Businesses
Washington Metal Fabricators is the third business in Washington to add the solar power system to its business this year to supplement power needs and save money.
In April, Hodges Badge installed a 150-watt system estimated to save 25 to 30 percent on electrical costs.
Company owner Rick Hodges says the majority of his company’s electrical costs are lighting and air conditioning.
The company utilizes a 250-kilowatt wind turbine at its Rhode Island facility.
In March, 390 solar panels were installed on the roof of Straatmann Toyota in Washington. That solar array is expected to generate enough power to offset 70 percent of the building’s entire electrical load.
Like Hodges, Bill Straatmann said his biggest use of electricity is air conditioning. The addition of the solar panels should save between 60 and 75 percent every month on the dealership’s electric bills.