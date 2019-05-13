City council liaison assignments proposed by Mayor Sandy Lucy were approved May 6.
Council members and their assignments are:
Traffic Committee — Greg Skornia Ward 3, and Mark Wessels, Ward 2.
Fire Department Committee — Nick Obermark, Ward 1, and Mark Hidritch, Ward 2.
Downtown Core Restructuring Committee — Gretchen AuBuchon Pettet, Ward 4, and Wessels.
353 Redevelopment Corporation — Skornia and Steve Sullentrup, Ward 1.
Transportation and Airport committees — Joe Holtmeier, Ward 4, and Sullentrup.
Public Works Committee — Sullentrup and Wessels.
Solid Waste Committee — Pettet and Jeff Patke, Ward 3.
Parks Board — Obermark and Patke.
Tree Board — Obermark.
Preservation Commission — Skornia and Holtmeier.
Library Board — Skornia and Pettet.
Tourism Commission — Pettet.
Finance Committee — Wessels.
Comprehensive Plan Review — Hidritch and Patke.
Stormwater Committee — Patke and Sullentrup.
Emergency Services Committee — Obermark
Safety Committee — Holtmeier.