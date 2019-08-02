The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce is placing a renewed focus on member retention and will start recognizing and reaching out to its members more.
“We want to make sure our members are getting the most out of their membership, and feel comfortable giving suggestions for improvements,” said Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director.
“Our staff is implementing a plan to assign each member to a staffer who will try to reach out a few times a year with a personal contact,” she said. “Of course, we always welcome members to visit our office, and we look forward to visiting them as well.”
With over 500 members, Griesheimer said the Chamber wants to make sure no one is no getting lost in the shuffle.
“Another way to pay more attention to our members is by recognizing membership milestones at some of our events,” Griesheimer said.
Beginning in 2020, the Chamber will implement the following schedule:
New members from the previous year and those celebrating five-year membership anniversaries will be recognized at the business breakfast meeting in January.
At the annual banquet in March, companies marking 25-, 30- and 40-year membership anniversaries will be honored, and a new recognition — the chairman’s circle — will be unveiled, recognizing members who have been with the Chamber 50 years or longer.
Companies celebrating 10- and 20-year membership anniversaries will be recognized at the Summer Mixer in June.
“One other new perk that we have already started is a drawing at each event for two tickets to the following event,” Griesheimer said. “Each member business that has a representative at the event will be entered into a drawing.”
A winner will be announced before that event is over, she said.
“It’s just another way we want to show our appreciation for the members who continue to support our Chamber and community,” Griesheimer said.
The Bank of Washington won the drawing at the 2019 Summer Mixer and will receive two free tickets to the Member Luncheon Monday, Oct. 7.
Griesheimer said Chamber members also can promote their business by updating their online member listing and submitting content for the Chamber blog or sponsoring events.