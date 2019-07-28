Vehige Farm Store, Foristell, which has been under family ownership for over 65 years, will now be managed by MFA Cooperative Association No. 2 of Washington.
“Frank (Vehige) and I contacted Cooperative Association No. 2 about the potential sale and have come to a mutual agreement,” said Rich Vehige.
Rich, Carla and Frank Vehige will be available for the first year to assist with the transition and ensure that the store customers continue to receive excellent service.
The entire Vehige staff will now be part of the Cooperative Association No. 2. There will be no change in pricing structure on products or commodities going forward both in terms of the store, fertilizer and spraying operations.
“The Vehige family, along with the rest of the staff, have worked over the past 65 years to build the business on value added products and customer service,” said Rich Vehige. “Cooperative Association No. 2 is a company that has been around for over 100 years and shares our same values.”
He said both Cooperative Association No. 2 and the Vehige family are passionate about taking care of today’s farmers and management believes joining forces will take customer service and product availability to the next level.
“We want to take the opportunity to thank each and every one of you for putting your trust in us over the past 65 years,” Rich Vehige said. “We realize that there are many places you could go. Thanks for choosing us.”
“The combination should allow the surviving business to recognize economies of scale and to increase services to its customers, in Warren, St. Charles and Franklin counties,” said Paul Brune, general manager for Co-operative Association No. 2.
The combined firm will operate in crop chemical spraying, anhydrous sales and application, dry and liquid fertilizer sales and application, grind and mix bulk feed, and sale of bag feed.