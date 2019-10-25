Dozens of smaller taxing entities countywide will reap the benefits of a higher assessed valuation for 2019, including fire/EMS districts, libraries, hospitals, sewer, and road and bridge districts.
This increase in values will now allow city, school, fire/EMS, sewer, special road and other smaller taxing districts to set their tax rates and continue to recover from the dismal $39.3 million drop in valuations between 2014 and 2015.
The county assessor places a value on property for tax purposes. The state gives the county assessors guidelines to follow in placing values on real estate and personal property. Railroads and utilities are assessed by the state.
The property is assessed at a percentage of market value.
Commercial and industrial property is assessed at 32 percent, residential at 19 percent, and agricultural at 12 percent.
There are seven ambulance districts, 10 fire districts, two library districts, one hospital district, four sewer districts, and five road and bridge districts which collect taxes in Franklin County.
Below is a breakdown of the various taxing entities in the county by type and their assessed values for 2019:
• Ambulance districts (Gerald, Hermann, Meramec Valley, New Haven, St. Clair, Union, Washington), $1,875,032,667, increase of $100,150,306.
• Fire districts (Beaufort/Leslie, Boles, Bourbon, Gerald, Rosebud, New Haven-Berger, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan, Union, Washington), $1,696,313,384, increase of $93,658,741.
• Library districts (Scenic Regional,Washington), $2,044,978,775, increase of $109,572,291.
• Hermann Hospital District, $14,898,363, increase of $973,454.
• Sewer districts (Beauty View, Calvey Creek, Crestview, Gray Summit, Labadie, Lake St. Clair, Sylvan/Sunset), $44,171,091, increase of $3,446,053.
• Road and bridge districts (Common Road, New Haven Special, Sullivan Special, Union Special, Washington Special), $2,044,978,776, increase of $109,572,291.