The goal for the 2019 Franklin County Area United Way campaign will be announced next week at a special kickoff breakfast for corporate contributors and other donors.
More than 100 people are expected to attend the program Thursday, July 25, in the health and science building lecture hall at East Central College in Union.
A continental breakfast will be served from 7 to 7:45 a.m. followed by the program at 7:50 a.m.
The 2019 campaign will officially begin in early September and run through Oct. 31.
The campaign co-chairs this year are Nadine Aitch, board president, who serves as assistant superintendent of the St. Clair School District, and Phillip M. Kleekamp, vice president, who works at the Bank of Washington. Both will speak at the kickoff.
“The board is very excited to get this campaign started,” said Kleekamp.
“We have been working diligently over the past few months toward this day and are thrilled it’s almost here,” he said. “We have some great pilot companies lined up this year, and I know they will do an excellent job of setting the tone for this campaign.”
Last year’s drive brought in $1,287,000, exceeding the goal of $1,165,000.
Kleekamp said he continues to be amazed at the generosity of the local communities.
“The amount of money raised every year is truly a testament to the people and businesses in Franklin County,” he said. “I know that generosity will continue this year as we work toward reaching our goal.”
Representatives of the United Way’s top 30 corporate contributors, leadership donors, the five pilot companies spearheading the drive and emerging companies have been invited to the breakfast. Emerging companies are those that are either new or expanding their campaigns.
“We are so fortunate that several businesses have stepped up to be pilot companies,” said Aitch.“They see the need up close in the people they serve and/or employ.”
City and county officials also have been invited.
Also in attendance will be United Way board members, advisory council members and Ambassadors, along with member agencies that are helped by the campaign.
Along with the goal, special events planned during the campaign will be announced.
The United Way’s campaign video also will be shown which highlights Compass Health Network, a nonprofit community mental health center and federally qualified health center. Compass is a leading provider of behavioral health care services in Missouri.
Compass has a long-standing collaborative relationship with the Franklin County Area United Way in supporting behavioral health services in this area. A representative from Compass will be at the breakfast to speak.
“Every year I say the video can’t get better than the last one, and once again, it does,” said Kim Strubberg, United Way executive director. “This year’s video touches my heart in a totally different way.”
The Franklin County Area United Way served 70,325 people through its 53 agencies and programs in 2018. A total of 35 neighboring communities were served, including Washington, Union, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan, Villa Ridge, New Haven, Marthasville, Gerald and Lonedell.