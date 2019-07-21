The downtown United Bank of Union branch celebrated its grand opening Thursday night.
The recently renovated bank opened for tours to the general public Thursday. The bank celebrated the formal opening earlier this week.
Work kicked off on the renovation project in April 2018. Over the past 15 months, the branch at 15 E. Main St. was the site of major changes.
The first phase finished last July was the redone drive-thru for customers. The drive-thru features four lanes and a brand new ATM. The machine is a 19-inch touchscreen that is much larger than the older version.
The drive-thru also features a new night deposit location. The drive-thru can be entered off Washington Avenue. The old entrance was on Cherry Street.
While the drive-thru opened last summer, work continued on the new 14,000-square-foot addition and renovation on the existing building.
The addition is a two-story structure with a full basement that nearly doubles the size of the building to 30,000 square feet.
Officials at the bank said the plan was to modernize the facility. The bank said the goal was to upgrade both the customer and employee experience.
Customers will experience a new lobby featuring an enhanced customer seating area, conference rooms, and personal teller stations allowing enhanced communication between customers and staff.
On the outside, the bank has a new all-brick exterior. Improved parking lot lighting and a reconfigured lot with more customer parking spaces are on the west side of the building.
The addition expands the building to the north and encompasses most of the old parking lot between the building and Cherry Street.
The Main Street location is one of three branches located in Union.