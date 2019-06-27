The United Bank of Union has announced a series of personnel moves.
In recent weeks, the bank has made promotions and additions to its staff.
Davis Named CCO
United Bank of Union Senior Vice President Charles W. Davis was recently promoted to the chief credit officer.
Davis has been in the financial industry for almost 40 years, including the last eight in the United Bank of Union Loan Department. He graduated from Saint Louis University with a bachelor’s in business administration and has continued his education over the years with various courses in leadership and lending.
During his career, Davis has been an active member of several organizations including St. Louis County Bankers Advisory Board, St. Louis Business Development Fund, and Meramec Instrument Transformers, Inc. out of Cuba, Mo.
Tobben Joins Board
Tom Tobben is the newest member of the board of directors.
Tobben, Assistant vice president of commercial lending at Bank of Washington, is a St. Francis Borgia Regional High School alumnus and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he earned a bachelor’s in business administration with an emphasis in finance and banking.
In 2017, he earned a bachelor’s of Accountancy from Central Methodist University.
Tobben has held previous prominent roles as the assistant vice president and credit officer at Bank of Washington as well as a commercial loan credit analyst with First National Bank St. Louis.
He is an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Athletic Association, and the Missouri Bankers Association, where he recently graduated from the Association’s Banking Leadership Missouri.
His volunteerism includes Meals on Wheels, the Alzheimer’s Association, and coaching his children in local youth sports. Tobben resides in Washington with his wife, Casey, and their three children, Cole, Jack and Mya.
Vice President
Mike Marcink was recently named United Bank of Union’s executive vice president.
Marcink has spent more than 20 years at United Bank of Union, holding various management positions. His newest promotion joins his previous position as chief operations officer.
Marcink is an active member in the Union Lions Club and the Union Rotary Club. Through the Rotary Club, he participates in the Meals on Wheels program alongside the Union Senior Center.
Marcink grew up in New York but graduated from high school in Springfield, Mo. He went on to further his education and earned a bachelor’s and master’s in business administration from Lindenwood University.
He resides in Union with his three sons, Noah, Joey and Jacob.
Rettke Promoted
Dan Rettke also received a promotion. His new title is assistant vice president of retail banking operations and marketing.
Rettke, the former director of marketing, has been with United Bank of Union for the past seven years.
A 2005 Union High School graduate, Rettke earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication at Truman State University in 2009 and will graduate with his master’s degree in management and leadership from Webster University in the spring of 2020.
Rettke graduated from the Missouri Bankers Association (MBA) School of Bank Management in 2017 and currently serves MBA’s Young Bankers Leadership Board.
Rettke resides in St. Louis with his wife Meaghan and daughter Reese. He is an active member of the Union Kiwanis Club, Webster Hills United Methodist Church, and founder of United Bank of Union’s Project United event that has completed 60 unique projects and nearly 4,900 hours of service in and around the Union community.
Unnerstall Promoted
United Bank of Union also promoted Mike Unnerstall to assistant vice president of loan operations.
Unnerstall has spent seven years at United Bank of Union and held positions in the bank’s loan department and accounting department. He recently graduated from Banking Leadership Missouri, a leadership program through the Missouri Bankers Association, and has attended multiple lending schools to further his banking education.
Unnerstall resides in Washington with his wife Sara and his daughter Claire. He has been involved in several projects at United Bank of Union, including the implementation of a bank-wide Intranet system and development of the company’s core values.
New Internal Auditor
Bryan Grissum was recently named United Bank of Union’s internal auditor.
Grissum joins UBU with seven years of accounting and auditing experience.
Grissum attended Central Methodist University in Union where he graduated with honors and earned his certified public accountant license.
Before United Bank of Union, he was an internal controls manager at Peak Resorts, an internal audit coordinator at Panera Bread, and a staff accountant at RubinBrown LLP.
Over the years, Grissum has been an active member of the Missouri Society of CPAs and has volunteered for Operation Food Search in St. Louis. He resides in Washington with his wife, Kayla and daughter Gracie.