The Augusta Harvest Festival will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21, beginning with the “Swinging in the Vines” gourmet picnic at Honey Bee Vineyard Friday.
Guests will take a ride on a pumpkin wagon, receive a picnic basket for two, select an included bottle of wine, enjoy a port tasting in a historic wine cellar and dance under the stars to a live band.
Tickets for the evening cost $100 for two people and can be purchased by calling 636-228-4005.
For Saturday, activities are planned around the Augusta Town Square beginning at 8 a.m.
A pancake breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. with a 5K race starting at 8:30 a.m.
More details on the race can be found at augustaharvestfest5K.com.
A parade will roll through the town on Locust and Walnut streets at 10 a.m.
The parade will feature new and vintage farming equipment from local farmers and farm suppliers, as well as traditional parade entries.
Throughout the day, activities will include homemade pie walk, pony rides, a timed obstacle course, adult and children’s trike races, an inflatable, a pumpkin launch contest, an old-fashioned square dance, a Buster Keaton silent movie with live musical accompaniment by the Hannah Grey Duo, and more.
Food and drinks will be available all day.
The town square activities will conclude with line dancing to live music by The Texas Giants from 3-6 p.m.
Guests will be able to purchase a wristband on-site.
The festival will conclude with the “Fruit of the Harvest Winemakers’ Dinner” at Schultz Haus Saturday night.
A multiple course gourmet meal with dessert and wine pairings will showcase local farm-to-table ingredients.
Regional winemakers will mingle with guests and introduce their wines.
Guests may tour the wine cellar and an appetizer course will be served by the lake.
The all-inclusive cost of the evening is $85 per person.
Tickets for this event may be purchased at augusta-chamber.org or by calling 636-228-4005.