There will be a Hermann trolley ride featuring host Dan Terry, author of several books about local paranormal activities, including “Hermann Shadows: the Heart of Wine Country.”
The trolley ride will take place Friday, July 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. from the 1837 Wine Bar at Hermann Crown Suites.
The tour will feature a walk in the cemetery, as well as stops at several “haunted” buildings. Terry will share paranormal research of these buildings and homes, but individuals will tell their personal experiences in these haunted places.
The evening will end at the 1837 Wine Bar where refreshments will be served as Terry shares some of the secrets of investigating. Questions will be welcome and Terry’s signed books will be available for purchase.
Fundraiser
The cost of the tour is $25. All proceeds support the mission of Ferals in Peril to humanely lower the number of homeless cats and kittens with a trap, neuter or return program.
During the past seven years this group has sponsored the neuter or spay of more than 1,500 cats, as well as finding homes for hundreds of kittens.
The organization meets on the first Tuesday of every month at the Hermann library at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page, “feralsinperilinchermannmo.org.” To make reservations for the tour call 573-486-2044. Seating is limited.