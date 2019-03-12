Toolco, Inc., Union, received a 2018 Gold Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers that have achieved superior performance.
Toolco, Inc. maintained a Gold composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from October 2017 to September 2018.
The company previously received the Gold Boeing Performance Excellence Award in 2015.
This year, Boeing recognized 380 suppliers who achieved either a Gold or Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. Toolco, Inc. is one of only 82 suppliers to receive the Gold level of recognition.