Bank of Washington Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer L. B. Eckelkamp Jr. recently announced Timothy Tobben has been elected to the bank’s board of directors.
Currently, Tobben is an assistant vice president in commercial lending at the Bank of Washington.
He started in banking at Enterprise Bank and Trust as a commercial credit analyst, joined the Bank of Washington in 2009 as a credit review officer, and was promoted to assistant vice president-commercial lending in 2013.
Tobben is a St. Francis Borgia Regional High School alum and graduated from St. Louis University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business management with an emphasis in entrepreneurship.
“We are honored to have Tim’s commitment to this bank and to our community,” stated Eckelkamp. “He exemplifies the values of the Bank of Washington with his level of loyalty, trust and compassion. Tim has a solid financial background and we are excited to see him continue to grow with us in this leadership role.”
Locally, Tobben serves as a member of the St. Francis Borgia Athletic Association; a member of the Knights of Columbus; advisory board member and past treasurer of the Franklin County Area United Way, volunteers with Meals on Wheels; and is an active committee member of the Alzheimer’s Association.
He and his wife, Jenna, reside in Washington, with their two children, Megan and Benjamin. They are members of St. Vincent Parish, Dutzow.
The Bank of Washington is the oldest and largest community bank in Franklin County, serving the community for more than 140 years.
The bank has six branch locations and is open seven days a week at its branch location inside Schnucks in Washington.
The investments that the Bank of Washington makes in the local community ranks them as one of the largest commercial lenders in the St. Louis area. The bank was voted the No. 1 bank and mortgage lender in The Missourian Readers’ Choice Awards.